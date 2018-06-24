North Korea still an unusual, extraordinary threat: Trump

Washington : US President Donald Trump has cited “an unusual and extraordinary threat” from North Korea’s nuclear arsenal to extend sanctions on Kim Jong Un’s regime, despite touting the success of a historic summit earlier this month.

After flying back to Washington last week, boasting of success, the US leader tweeted: “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.” “Sleep well tonight!” he added on June 13, a day after the Singapore meeting.

But a presidential declaration sent to Congress on Friday struck a different note as it explained why the administration would keep in place tough economic restrictions first imposed by former president George W Bush.

“The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” it said.

“I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to North Korea,” added the statement.Though the notice is considered pro forma, the disparity in tone reflects the work that US officials concede remains to be done as negotiators thrash out the details of Pyongyang’s disarmament.

US indefinitely suspends select exercises with S Korea: Pentagon

Washington :US defence Secretary James Mattis has announced to have “indefinitely suspended” select exercises with South Korea to support diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, according to the Pentagon.

The announcement has been made in accordance with the US President Donald Trump’s decision to stop its joint military exercises with South Korea. Trump’s decision, after a historic summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, was hailed by North Korea.On Friday, Mattis met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Ambassador John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between Trump and Kim.