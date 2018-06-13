North Korea not a threat any more: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the world should feel “safer” because North Korea poses no nuclear threat to the world.

“Everybody can feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea,” tweeted Trump after returning to Washington after a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday.

“Meeting with Kim Jong-un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!” the US President wrote, adding that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from Pyongyang”.

“Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to war with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer,” he said.

Earlier he tweeted several times defending the summit, which critics said lacked specifics and fell short of the US goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

“Great progress was made on the denuclearization of North Korea. Hostages are back home, will be getting the remains of our great heroes back to their families, no missiles shot, no research happening, sites closing,” Trump said.

“Got along great with Kim who wants to see wonderful things for his country. As I said earlier: Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace!” he added.

In later postings, Trump thanked Kim for taking a “bold” step towards a “bright future” for his people and said that their Tuesday summit helps the world stay a big step away from potential nuclear catastrophe.

“Our unprecedented meeting — the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea — proves that real change is possible,” he said.