North Korea missile won’t happen: Trump

Washington : President-elect Donald Trump has assured Americans that North Korea will not test an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the US even as he criticised China for failing to help rein in its reclusive ally’s nuclear ambitions, reports PTI.

His comments come a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in his televised New Year address appeared to try to put pressure on Trump by announcing that Pyongyang is in the “final stages” of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which can carry nuclear warheads.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US,” Trump tweeted. “It won’t happen!” It was not clear if Trump, who is scheduled to be sworn- in as US President on January 20, was expressing doubts about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities or was planning preventative action. He went on to repeat his claim that China was not doing enough to help the US rein in North Korea and its leader, saying, “China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the US in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!” Trump wrote.