North Korea missile test ‘provocative action’: Kremlin

Moscow: North Korea’s latest missile test today is a “provocative action” that will lead to further tensions, the Kremlin said, appealing for calm on all sides.

“Undoubtedly, another missile launch is a provocative action that provokes a further increase of tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“We condemn this launch and hope that all relevant sides remain calm, which is necessary to keep the situation on the Korean peninsula from following the worst scenario,” he said.

Pyongyang’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) today snapped a two-months pause in testing and was, according to North Korea’s state media, more sophisticated than any previously tested.

It was the North’s third successful ICBM test and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability “won’t happen.”

Russia and China have pushed for a road map to end the tensions over North Korea’s weapons development, which would involve the US freezing its military drills in South Korea while Pyongyang would halt its programme.

The Kremlin on Wednesday admitted there was no political solution on the horizon.

“So far there are no occasions for significant optimism,” Peskov said when asked whether Russia was discussing the road map with North Korea.