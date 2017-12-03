North Korea holds mass celebrations for missile test

Seoul : North Korea held mass celebrations for its latest successful long-range missile test, Pyongyang’s state media said today, with a propaganda-filled display of fireworks and dancing in public squares. The ruling Workers’ Party official daily Rodong Sinmun covered its front page with colour photographs showing thousands of tightly packed soldiers and people applauding in Pyongyang’s Kim Il-Sung square, which was decorated with large portraits of the North’s late leaders. “We heartily celebrate the successful test launch of the Hwasong-15 which showed Chosun (North Korea)’s power and greatness to the whole world”, read one banner held up by the crowd, referring to the missile. North Korea on Wednesday successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong-Un declaring his country had now achieved full nuclear statehood. The US in response warned that Kim Jong-Un’s regime would be “utterly destroyed” if its pursuit of a long-range nuclear missile arsenal provokes a military clash, and has battled to maintain international solidarity in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threat.

Kim himself was absent from the celebrations — he usually stays away from such events — but Friday’s gathering drew key military, party and government leaders.

“Long Live the General Kim Jong-Un who has brought us the great historic cause of nuclear statehood”, another banner read. Vice Chairman Pak Kwang-Ho of the party’s decision-making Central Committee told the crowd that, after Wednesday’s test launch, “now no one can infringe our sovereignty and rights to survive and develop”, according to the daily.

Quake tremor near nuclear test site

Seoul : A natural earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred on Saturday near North Korea’s nuclear test site, the fourth such tremor since the North’s most recent atomic explosion there, South Korean officials said. The micro-quake occurred about 2.7 kilometers northeast of the Punggye-ri nuclear site in the country’s northeastern province of North Hamgyong, the Korea Meteorological Administration said on its website. “The quake is a natural one and it is believed to have occurred in the aftermath of the sixth nuclear test”, it said.

Minor tremors have been detected after the North carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test underground in September, damaging geological structures in the area, it added. Monitors at that time said the nuclear test created an artificial 6.3-magnitude earthquake at the testing site, which South Korean experts said was nearly 10 times more powerful than the 10-kiloton test carried out a year earlier.