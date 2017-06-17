North Korea behind WannaCry: UK

London: Hackers from North Korea were behind the ransomware cyber-attacks that paralysed Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) and wreaked havoc with computer networks worldwide last month, according to Britain’s security services.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is leading the international investigation and security sources told the BBC that the NCSC believes that a hacking group known as Lazarus launched the attack.

The same group is believed to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014 during the release of the film ‘The Interview’, a satire about the North Korean leadership.

The same group is also thought to have been behind the theft of money from banks in the past. In May, a ransomware called WannaCry locked computers across the world and demanded a payment for them to be unlocked. The NHS in the UK was particularly badly hit.