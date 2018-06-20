Nomination papers of Musharraf rejected

Islamabad : The returning officers (ROs) on Tuesday rejected the nomination papers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Dr Farooq Sattar and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Pervez Musharraf.

Sattar had filed nomination papers to contest elections from NA-245 constituency in Karachi. Whereas, Musharraf filed his nomination papers for NA-1 from Chitral.

Last week, the Supreme Court withdrew the permission it conditionally granted to the ex-dictator after he failed to appear before it in person.

Returning Officer Muhammad Khan rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers citing the court’s order.

The nomination papers of PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz have, however, been accepted.

Setback for Imran Khan, ex-PM Abbasi

In a setback to bigwigs, Pakistan’s election commission rejected the nomination papers of former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The nomination papers of Abbasi and his covering candidate Sardar Mehtab Khan for NA-53 were rejected after the candidates failed to fill the affidavit as per the requirements, Dawn reported.

Khan’s nomination papers for the same constituency were rejected on account of being incomplete.