Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai named UN messenger of peace

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by his office on a global citizen.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Friday that the 19-year-old education advocate will focus worldwide attention on the need for all girls to go to school.

She will be officially designated at a ceremony on Monday and then hold a conversation with Guterres and youth representatives from around the world on girls’ education, he said.

Yousafzai became the youngest-ever Nobel laureate in 2014, when she was recognised for her advocacy of the right of all children to education. Her campaign led to a Taliban assassination attempt near her home in Swat that left her severely wounded. She went to Britain for medical treatment and now goes to school there.

The Dawn quoted Guterres, as saying in a statement that Malala Yousafzai has shown an unwavering commitment to the rights of women, girls and all people even in the face of grave danger, and added that her courageous activism for girls’ education has already energised so many people around the world.