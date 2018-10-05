Free Press Journal
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to DR Congo’s Dr Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Murad

— By AFP | Oct 05, 2018 03:01 pm
Oslo: Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.

The pair won the award for their “efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war,” Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said in unveiling the winners in Oslo.

Both have come to represent the struggle against a global scourge which goes well beyond any single conflict, as the ever-expanding #MeToo movement has shown.


