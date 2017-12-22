No Sikh in Pak converted to Islam: Minister

Islamabad : Pakistan on Thursday refuted media reports that some Sikhs in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province were forcibly converted to Islam.

“Misinformation is being spread about an incident in Hangu,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, adding that some shopkeepers including Sikhs got into a row with a local official.The spokesperson said the concerned official was immediately suspended and a formal inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Faisal said Pakistan remained committed to the freedom of religion and protection of the rights of all minorities.

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed concern over the reported conversion and promised to take up the issue with Pakistani authorities.