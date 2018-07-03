No relief for ex-PM Zia as Bangla Apex Court extends stay on bail

Dhaka : Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld its order that stayed the bail granted by the High Court to former prime minister Khaleda Zia in a 2015 murder case, dealing a blow to the imprisoned leader.

The decision means that the 72-year-old three-time former premier and opposition leader will have to stay in jail for at least another month, even if she secures bail in other cases, bdnews24 reported.

Zia, the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was jailed for five years in February in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned-politician, reports PTI.

A four-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain upheld the stay on the High Court decision granting Zia bail in the Cumilla murder case over the firebombing of a bus in February, 2015, the report said.

The apex court also asked the High Court to hear and dispose of the case over the bail in four weeks. Eight people were killed in the bomb attack during the BNP-Jamaat alliance’s protests.