No political thought in Azhar listing issue: China

China has been consistently blocking moves by India, the US and France to designate Azhar as global terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions panel by putting technical holds

Beijing : China on Thursday rejected India’s assertion that moves at the UN to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist were blocked due to narrow political considerations, saying it acted in a “candid way” over the issue based on rules and procedures.

China has been consistently blocking moves by India, the US, the UK and France to designate Azhar as a global terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions Committee by putting technical holds.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin during an open debate on Monday in the Security Council criticised some UN members for failing to “clearly understand” the common threat of terrorism. “It is noticed that on an issue as serious as designation of terrorist individuals and entities, the Council-mandated Sanctions Committees fail to make concrete progress and fall victim to narrow political and strategic concerns in some cases,” he said, reports PTI.

Responding to Akbaruddin’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that on Azhar’s issue China had “acted in a candid way with ease”.

“So what we do is nothing to do with the narrow minded political considerations as you mentioned,” Hua said. The issue of China blocking the listing of Azhar at the UN is expected to come up in Friday’s 20th round of India- China border talks in New Delhi.

The talks will be held between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi. Besides the border related issues, the two top officials also has the mandate to discuss all issues between the two countries.

“We have stated our position multiple times about the listing issue 1267 committee to the media queries and dealt the questions in a sincere way on different occasions in the past,” Hua said.

Pak rakes up Kashmir issue

United Nations : Pakistan has raked up the Kashmir issue again at the UN Security Council, linking it to the Palestinian crisis and asserting that the world continues to watch these “egregious” situations without addressing them.

Participating in an open debate at the UNSC, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday said challenges to international peace and security are intensifying at a time when the foundations of global order are fraying. The envoy said conflicts continued to rage across the world, from Africa to Afghanistan.