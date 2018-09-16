Free Press Journal
No fault: UK to ease divorce methods

No fault: UK to ease divorce methods

Sep 16, 2018
London: The British government is proposing to introduce “no-fault” divorces and make other changes to make it much easier for married couples to divorce.

Justice Secretary David Gauke Saturday began a consultation process to revise laws he said were “out of touch with modern life”. If adopted after a 12-week consultation period, spouses would no longer be able to challenge a divorce application made by their partner.

The changes would apply to heterosexual marriages, same-sex marriages and civil partnerships.


The proposed new laws would mean it would no longer be necessary to prove misconduct or to live apart for a certain number of years before a couple could divorce.

