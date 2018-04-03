‘No changes had been made on H1 visa rules’

New Delhi : The United States Embassy has cautioned Indian aspirants to be fully aware of bogus visa rules while applying for a student visa to the country.

At a session titled, “Open House at the Consular Section – The right way to apply for a US Visa”, Elizabeth Lawrence, Fraud Prevention Manager at the US Embassy, said,” A lot of students approach bogus visa agents in order to help them to obtain visas. We caution the students to use the right sources with EducationUSA, where they can conduct research with all programmes and courses they want to apply in the US universities and make sure that they make the best of their future goals.”

On being asked about the status of H-1B visas, which has been in the news lately, over the Trump administration’s decision to further toughen its rules, Hogeman said ‘no changes’ had been made as of now.

The US on March 31 decided to block the filing of multiple applications of H-1B visas by ‘related entities’ for the same visa-seeker, for the same job. According to media reports, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will file petitions to H-1B visa applications for the 2018- 2019 season.

Successful applicants who are allotted the visa will be able to work in the US from October 1, 2018 during the tenure of the visa, which may be for an initial maximum period of three years.