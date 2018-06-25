‘Nirav Modi stayed just above a jewellery store in London’

London : Indian billionaire Nirav Modi was living in a flat just above his jewellery store in the posh Mayfair area of London while he was being hunted in India for an alleged money laundering case linked to over USD 2 billion, according to a media report on Sunday.

The 47-year-old diamantaire was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February.

During his stay in London, he was reportedly living in the heart of the city above his jewellery boutique called “Nirav Modi” on Old Bond Street, which was reportedly closed last week, The Sunday Times reported.

“Why are they always ending up in London? It’s as if the UK is a safe haven,” the newspaper quoted an Indian official as saying.

That Modi has been using Britain as a “safe haven” threatens to damage diplomatic ties between India and the UK and further scupper prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal, the report warned.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of benefiting from a huge fraud against the Punjab National Bank, the country’s second largest lender, to the tune of more than $ 2 billion.