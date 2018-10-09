Nikki Haley resigns as US Ambassador to the United Nations, US President Donald Trump accepts resignation

Washington: Nikki Haley, the Indian-American US Ambassador to the United Nations, resigned Tuesday, according to multiple US media reports. President Donald Trump has accepted 46-year-old Haley’s resignation as UN ambassador, Fox News reported. The reason behind her resignation was not clear. Haley was the senior most Indian-American official in the Trump administration. The former governor of South Carolina was confirmed as UN Ambassador four days after Trump was inaugurated in January 2017. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Trump and Ambassador Haley will meet in the Oval Office Tuesday morning.