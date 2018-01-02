Nigeria shooting: Gunmen kill 21 churchgoers in Omoku area

Lagos [Nigeria]: At least 20 people were killed after gunmen opened fire on them while they were returning from a church in Omoku area of Rivers state, Nigeria. The Anadolu Agency quoted the Pastor Dandy Bathuel as saying, “These 21 worshippers included women and children. The incident occurred at Krigani road at Omoku. A whole family was also wiped out by the unfortunate murder.”

“Those killed include people who attended New Year vigil in various churches at Omoku. They were returning home when the gunmen opened fire on them,” Bathuel added. The Nigerian police also confirmed the incident. However, they didn’t give a specific death toll.

“I can confirm the incident to you as our men are already on the manhunt of the unknown gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act,” Rivers police spokesman Omoni Nnamdi. “But we are still putting our reports together and it will be premature to tell you the number of casualties at the moment,” Nnamdi added.