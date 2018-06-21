New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl    

Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a baby girl in an Auckland hospital today, becoming only the second world leader to do so while in office.

“I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you,” the 37-year-old said in a statement. She added that both mother and daughter were doing well.