New York : A commuter train derailed today at a station in Brooklyn and injured nearly 80 people, officials said, setting off a panic during the morning rush.

The Long Island Rail Road train crashed around 8:30 AM (local time) at Atlantic Terminal in the heart of the New York borough.

“76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn,” the New York Fire Department said in a tweet.