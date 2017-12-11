New York bus terminal explosion: NYPD respond to reports of blast in Manhattan

New York: An explosion was reported in Manhattan’s Midtown at an intersection near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday morning, here.

The New York Police Department tweeted: “The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available.”

The Port Authority Bus Terminal, which bills itself as the world’s busiest bus terminal, is not far from Times Square.

While an evacuation is underway, photos appearing from the site suggest that there is possibly a stampede.

Further details are awaited.