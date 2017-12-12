New York attack: President Donald Trump says urgent need to fix immigration system

Washington: US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to enact immigration reforms to protect the American people, a day after a blast triggered by an ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi-origin man near a metro station in New York City left four persons injured.

Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, had wires and a pipe bomb strapped to his body. The device yesterday prematurely exploded between two subway platforms near Port Authority, which is America’s largest bus terminal, police said.

“…(The) attempted mass murder attack in New York City — the second terror attack in New York in the last two months — once again highlights the urgent need for Congress to enact legislative reforms to protect the American people,” Trump said. The suspect reportedly came to the US from Bangladesh some seven years ago on a family visa.

“First and foremost… America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country. The terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security,” Trump said.

He added that the suspect had entered the country through “extended-family chain migration,” a system the president is seeking to end that allows families to sponsor relatives to come to the United States. Trump said his executive action to restrict the entry of certain nationals from eight countries, which the Supreme Court recently allowed to take effect, is just one step forward in “securing” the immigration system.

“Congress must end chain migration,” he said, listing a slew of measures to improve and secure the immigration system. “The terrible harm that this flawed system inflicts on America’s security and economy has long been clear. I am determined to improve our immigration system to put our country and our people first,” Trump said.

Trump said those convicted of engaging in acts of terror deserve the strongest penalty allowed by law, including the death penalty in appropriate cases. America should always stand firm against terrorism and extremism, ensuring that our great institutions can address all evil acts of terror, he said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the attack underscored the need for Congress to work with the president on immigration reforms that enhance the national security and public safety. “We must protect our borders, we must ensure that individuals entering our country are not coming to do harm to our people, and we must move to a merit-based system of immigration,” she said.

“Additionally, this attack comes as our coalition continues to make great gains against ISIS. Still, there is more work to be done on the ground in the shrinking ISIS-controlled areas, and the president’s plan to annihilate ISIS is moving forward,” Sanders said. She called for destroying the “evil ideology” that is behind ISIS and attacks like the one in New York yesterday. “The president has successfully rallied the world behind this cause, and we will not stop until it is accomplished,” she asserted.

Noting that the president’s policy has called for an end to chain migration and if that had been in place, that would have prevented the individual (from Bangaldesh) from coming to the United States, she said Trump is aggressively going to continue to push forth responsible immigration reform. “And any chain migration would certainly be a part of that process,” she said.