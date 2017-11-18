New round of ICJ voting on Monday

Washington: The UN General Assembly and the Security Council will meet on Monday for a new round of voting for the last seat at the International Court of Justice as the battle between India’s nominee Dalveer Bhandari and Britain’s Christopher Greenwood remained deadlocked. Bhandari and Greenwood, who are seeking re-election at the Hague-based ICJ, are locked in a major battle as 11 rounds of elections held in both the UNGA and UNSC have failed to yield results, reports PTI.

Under the election procedures, the balloting would be held simultaneously by the Assembly and the Council.

In the successive rounds of elections spread over two days in the last two weeks, Bhandari, 70, enjoyed nearly two- third majority in the 193-member Assembly. Greenwood, 62, received nine votes as against five by Bhandari in Security Council.