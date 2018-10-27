New jolt to GRU: More Russian spies exposed

by FPJ Bureau
Paris: The Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU has suffered another hit as determined journalists and Kremlin critics focus on exposing its secrets. A new report details the misbehaviour, sloppiness and bureaucratic decisions that allowed a Russian crime reporter to identify multiple alleged GRU officers.

Journalist Sergei Kanev says he wants to call attention to pro­b­lems in an organisation he thinks has gone from traditional spying to unchecked violence and foreign interference. GRU agents have been accused of a nerve agent attack in Britain, hacking the 2016 US poll campaign and other wrongdoings. Russia denies it all. Kanev’s reporting was funded by Kremlin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Dossi­er Project and released by Russian Dozhd TV.

