New Jersey shooting: 22 injured in shooting at art festival, suspect killed

Trenton (New Jersey) [United States]: One suspect was killed and at least twenty-two persons were injured on Sunday (local time) in a shooting at a 24-hour art festival in New Jersey’s capital city Trenton in the United States.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said that two suspects opened fire shortly before 2:45 a.m. at the 24-hour Art All Night show in the Roebling Market section of the city, Fox News reported. Police identified the suspect as Tahaij Wells, 33, who is believed to have been killed by police. A second suspect is in custody.

17 of the twenty-two wounded were treated for gunshot wounds at nearby hospitals. “It’s a massive crime scene,” Onofri said, adding “multiple weapons” were recovered at the scene. The remainder of the two-day festival has been cancelled. “We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever,” festival organizers said in a Facebook post on Sunday. An investigation is underway.