Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#CauveryRow
#KathuaRapeCase
#CommonwealthGames2018
#ChandaKochhar
#IPL2018
#UnnaoRapeCase
Home / World / New head for Swedish Nobel body after sex scandal

New head for Swedish Nobel body after sex scandal

— By Agencies | Apr 14, 2018 12:10 am
FOLLOW US:

 Stockholm : The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, appointed a new head on Friday as a sexual harrassment scandal rocked the prestigious institution.

Two members, including permanent secretary Sara Danius, resigned on Thursday over a controversy that has divided the Academy into two camps.

The scandal centres on allegations by 18 women that they had been subject to harassment and physical abuse by Jean-Claude Arnault, the French husband of Academy member Katarina Frostenson. He denies the allegations.


EDITOR’S PICK