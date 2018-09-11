New Aussie PM faces wipeout: Opinion poll

Canberra : Australia’s governing Liberal-National Party coalition is facing a landslide defeat in the upcoming general election, according to a leading opinion poll. The Newspoll was released on Sunday night and said the coalition trailed the Australian Labour Party (ALP) 44-56 on a two-party preferred basis.

The results indicated the government’s reputation took a significant hit following August’s leadership crisis that saw Scott Morrison sworn-in as Prime Minister and his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, retire from politics, Xinhua reported.

The Liberal-National Party coalition is the alliance of two centre-right parties — the Liberal Party and the National Party of Australia.

Morrison’s performance was overshadowed by that of his government with the ALP set to win as many as 90 of 150 seats in the House of Representatives in the next poll, due to in May 2019.