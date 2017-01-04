Netanyahu investigated over corruption allegations

Jerusalem : Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for nearly three hours on suspicion of graft after the Attorney General said that the police had gathered enough evidence against him as a “possible criminal suspect”. The police investigating team questioned 67-year-old Netanyahu on Monday evening over suspicion that he and his family members received illicit gifts and other favours from businessmen running into hundreds of thousands of dollars, reports PTI.

Netanyahu has strongly denied all allegations against him. The prime minister also tried to play down the development telling his critics, “don’t celebrate yet”, hours before he was to be questioned. “Nothing will come (of this investigation) and you will continue to spew out hot air,” Netanyahu had said mockingly. A statement issued by Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit said that police found enough evidence to support the questioning of the premier as a possible criminal suspect.

The decision to question Netanyahu was made in light of evidence collected in the past month, Mendelblit said.