Netanyahu condemns Europe’s hypocrisy over Trump’s move

Tel Aviv : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised the ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘double standard’ of European nations over United States President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, ‘but failing to speak out against rocket fire’ at the nation.

“In Paris I will meet with my friend, French President Emmanuel Macron. I will then hold an important meeting in Brussels with European foreign ministers,” Netanyahu said before he took off for Paris and Brussels for meeting with leaders from the EU.

“I ascribe great importance to Europe. While I respect Europe, I’m not prepared to accept a double standard from it. I hear voices condemning @POTUS Trump’s historic statement but have not heard condemnations of the rockets fired at Israel or the terrible incitement against it,” he added. Netanyahu also made it clear that he was not prepared to accept what he called a hypocrisy against Israel and as usual at this important forum he would present his country’s truth without any fear.

Netanyahu, after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday, will meet EU foreign policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, on Monday, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.