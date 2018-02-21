Nepal’s CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist merge; form new powerful bloc

Kathmandu : Nepal’s two main Communist parties CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre have struck a historic merger deal and formed the country’s biggest political bloc after their sweeping win in the federal and provincial polls, a move experts say may usher in much-needed political stability. The Left Alliance of the CPN-UML, led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre, led by former premier Prachanda, had in December secured 174 seats in the 275-member Parliament in the provincial and parliamentary polls.