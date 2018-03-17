Nepal PM to expand Cabinet

Kathmandu : Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is all set to expand his Cabinet on Friday and induct new ministers in an attempt to give shape to his Council of Ministers.

Lawmakers from the CPN-UML, the CPN Maoist Centre and the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal will be inducted into the Cabinet, Oil’s Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times.

On Friday, Oli held consultations with the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ regarding the Cabinet expansion.

From the CPN-UML, lawmakers Pradip Gyawali, Gokul Baskota, Prem Ale Magar, Raghubir Mahaseth, Rabindra Adhikari and Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal are likely to get ministerial berths, sources said.

MPs from the CPN- Maoist Centre Janardan Sharma, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Barshaman Pun, Bina Magar and Giri Raj Mani Pokhrel are expected to be inducted in the Oli’s ministry.

At present, the Oli Cabinet has seven members including lawmakers Ishwar Pokhrel, Lal Babu Pandit, Yubaraj Khatiwada, Tham Maya Thapa, Ram Bahadur Thapa and Matrika Yadav.

Meanwhile, CPN-UML lawmaker Shivamaya Tumbahamphe was on Friday elected as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Left alliance candidate defeated her rival Pushpa Bhusal of the main opposition Nepali Congress by 140 votes. Tumbahamphe secured by 201 votes while Bhusal got 61.