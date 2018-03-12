Nepal plane crash: 40 people dead after US-Bangla passenger plane crashes in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: At least 40 people were killed and 23 injured when a plane crash-landed and exploded into a ball of flame at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Monday, police said.

Nepal Police spokesperson Manoj Neupane said the bodies of 31 passengers have been recovered at the site and nine others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. The plane, with 71 on board, was flying from Dhaka to Kathmandu.