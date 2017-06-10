Nepal felicitates Indian mountaineer

Kathmandu: Nepal has felicitated an Indian who became the first person from the country to summit Mount Everest for a record six times.

Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, a Padma Shri recipient who hails from Uttarakhand, was honoured at a function organised by Adventure Sports Tourism Society in Lalitpur Metropolitan City near here on Thursday.

Dharmashaktu was appointed a Tourism Ambassador of Nepal to north India during the function. The veteran mountaineer climbed the 8,848-metre high mountain peak, the world’s tallest, for the sixth time on May 27, according to Nepal’s Tourism Department.

Dharmashaktu, who works with India’s border-guarding force — Border Security Force, received a felicitation letter from the Department of Tourism and Adventure Sports Tourism Society. More than 4,000 people have so far climbed Mount Everest.