Nepal backs ‘One China’ policy

Nepal’s political parties expect to conduct closer exchanges and cooperation with the Communist Party of China (CPC) and push the Nepali-Chinese relations forward, Xinhua quoted Prachanda as saying.

Kathmandu : Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Monday said his country will stick to the “One-China” policy, media reported.

In a meeting with a visiting senior Chinese official Liu Qibao, Prachanda said Nepal will push forward various cooperation programmes with China solidly, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President-elect Donald Trump angered China by talking to President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan — an island which Beijing claims as its own. No US President has spoken to Taiwan’s head in almost four decades.

Liu said ties between China and Nepal have achieved continuous and steady development since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Liu is member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department.

China is willing to make joint efforts with Nepal to implement the two leaders’ consensus, expand bilateral pragmatic cooperation, and figure out the common destiny of the two countries, he said.

The CPC stands ready to enhance inter-party cooperation with political parties of Nepal, and promote the development of ties between the two countries, he added.

Liu arrived here on Sunday heading a CPC delegation.

During the visit, Liu attended the ceremony of the release of the Nepali edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book “The Governance of China” and inaugurated the seventh China Festival in the Nepali capital.–IANS