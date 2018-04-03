Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81 

Johannesburg : Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of South African anti-apartheid fighter and former president Nelson Mandela, died on Monday at the age of 81, her spokesman said, reports AFP.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness, spokesman Victor Dlamini said in a statement. Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a key part in the campaign to end white-minority rule but her place in history was also stained by controversy.

The news came soon after ‘Mama Winnie’ was taken to a Johannesburg hospital for treatment, said the Sun, quoting the relatives. Winnie Mandela worked as an activist and a politician even when her husband was arrested.

Famously pictured hand-in-hand as Nelson Mandela walked free from prison after 27 years, the couple was a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle for nearly three decades before her reputation became tainted legally and politically, the BBC reported.