Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom suffers a cardiac arrest in UK

London/Islamabad : Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, suffered a cardiac arrest in the UK and put on ventilator as her health deteriorated, her family said on Friday.

Kulsoom, 68, underwent multiple surgeries last year to remove lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Late on Thursday night, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the London hospital after her condition deteriorated further, Maryam Nawaz, her daughter said.

“Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since,” Maryam tweeted.Maryam, who flew to London along with her father, requested well-wishers to pray for her mother’s health.

Kulsoom was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, where her health deteriorated and she was immediately taken to the emergency unit in the night and has not regained consciousness since, The Express Tribune reported.