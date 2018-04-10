Nawaz Sharif’s grandson to join politics

Lahore : Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, has decided to join politics, becoming the first member of the third generation of the Sharif family to actively participate in the party activities.

Junaid, son of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Muhammad Safdar, is busy meeting with workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-N these days, the News reported, citing its sources.

The pictures and posters of Junaid can be seen installed in areas surrounding the Sharif’s residence, the paper said. Sources said that Junaid, who is in his 20s, is currently acquiring political training from Sharif who often accompanies him to political rallies too. Sharif leads ruling PML-N party.