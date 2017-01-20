Sharif raises Kashmir issue, Indus Water Treaty dispute in meeting with UN chief

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has raised the issue of Kashmir with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, saying that the Kashmir issue is an international dispute, which remains on the agenda of the Security Council.

Sharif met UN chief Guterres on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos on Thursday.

“A sustained dialogue process on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir is essential to make progress. It was in this spirit that we invited India for discussions on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. India did not respond positively,” Sharif said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also raised the issue of Indus Water Treaty with the UN Secretary General.

“We look forward to your leadership and good offices and the United Nations has longstanding responsibility to play a role in the resolution of these issues”, he said.

UN Secretary General assured the Prime Minister that he is fully cognizant of the sensitivity of the issues between India and Pakistan which has security consequences for the region.

Sharif said he was pleased to meet Guterres soon after assumption of Office of the Secretary General and that it gives him great pleasure to see the latter leading the premier international institution.

Guterres praised Pakistan’s contribution for the United Nations and Peace-keeping operations as well as hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

He said that he will play a very constructive and positive role for the countries in the region including Pakistan.

Sharif recalled with great appreciation Guterres’ inspirational role as the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Your visits to Pakistan in that tenure enabled you to understand our challenges in hosting millions of refugees”, he said.

Assuring that Pakistan will support and cooperate to enable the Office of UN Secretary General to fulfill UN’s mandate, Sharif said that Islamabad would also support his call for prioritising conflict prevention and sustainable peace

He invited the UN chief to visit Pakistan at earliest convenience and stated that his visit will showcase support and commitment to peace and progress in the region.

Sharif said that his government’s foremost priority is to build a peaceful neighborhood and they are committed to lasting peace and security in the region and an environment conducive to economic cooperation, which is in the interest of all the people of South Asia.

“We are convinced that the welfare of the people of our region lies in economic progress and prosperity. This cannot be achieved if we are not able to resolve our problems and cooperate with each other”, he said.