Nawaz Sharif arrives at court for trial in corruption case

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived at an accountability court in Islamabad for a hearing in connection with the corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). According to the Dawn news, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar are also expected to arrive at the court.

Last Thursday, the court adjourned the hearing against ousted Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law. On Friday, Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris filed a fresh application before the court requesting it to club the three accountability references against him.

The accountability court judge during Friday’s hearing said that he would have to review the IHC’s orders before he provided a detailed response on the matter. The court did not receive the IHC’s order and subsequently decided to adjourn the hearing. The Pakistan Supreme Court had asked the NAB to file references against the Sharif family in connection with their Avenfield and other properties on July 28 and directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.