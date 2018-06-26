Nawaz not to participate in electoral campaign

Islamabad : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said he won’t be able to participate in the electoral campaign in the upcoming general elections due to the fragile medical condition of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Kulsoom Nawaz is my wife. I have certain responsibilities towards her,” Geo News reported Sharif as saying.

Following doctors’ advice, Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz had earlier delayed their return to Pakistan. On June 14, she was shifted to intensive care, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was then sedated and put on life support. Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone multiple surgeries from August 2017, after she was diagnosed with throat cancer (lymphoma).

Nawaz ’s assets in UK estimated at 32mn

London: The total value of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family’s London-owned properties is estimated at 32 million pounds, a report has revealed. Avenfield House, which has been Sharif’s residence since 1993, was allegedly built after demolishing four high-end flats; Dunya News reported quoting a British newspaper.

As per the report, Sharif and his family also purchased over 20 properties above the Avenfield flats itself.

It further claimed that Sharif’s Hyde Park home was sold for a whopping 43 million pounds, after the property was sold by his son, Hassan.

However, the report noted that the profits made from the sale were not disclosed in court.

However, the former prime minister has refuted all allegations.

Apart from the Avenfield flats case, the Sharif family, including his sons Hasan and Hussain, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability court.

The Pakistan Supreme Court, on July 28 last year, had disqualified Sharif from holding the office of the prime minister and asked the National Accountability Bureau to file references against the Sharif family in connection with corruption cases against them.

On the orders of the country’s Supreme Court, a JIT was formed last year to probe the allegations on the Sharif family. (ANI)