Nawaz, kin get parole, wife’s burial on Friday

Lahore : Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law were released from the high security Adiala Jail early on Wednesday on parole to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who died in London.

Kulsoom, the wife of Sharif, died on Tuesday in a London hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was 68. Her body will be brought back by her brother-in-law and PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif, and will be buried in the Jati Umra Lahore residence of the Sharif family of Friday.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, currently serving jail terms in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July, were initially granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral. The parole was later extended to three days.

The three-time former prime minister, Maryam and Safdar were transported to Jati Umra on a special plane from Nur Khan Airbase Rawalpindi in the early hours of Wednesday after the Punjab government’s home department issued their release order. The trio arrived in Lahore at 3.15 am on Wednesday.

Party spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said Sharif’s younger brother and chief Shahbaz had filed an application with the Punjab government requesting the release of his elder brother, niece Maryam and Safdar for five days on parole for Kulsoom’s funeral. A provincial Home Department spokesperson later said the parole of the trio was extended by three days.

“The extension will be in effect from midnight and will expire on Saturday night. In case of a delay in Begum Kulsoom’s funeral, the parole will be further extended,” the spokesperson added, denying that their residence Jati Umra has been declared a sub-jail.