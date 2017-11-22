National Thanksgiving Turkey: Ivanka Trump’s fashion steals the show, see pictures

London: US President Donald Trump was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany as the White House on Tuesday hosted the first National Thanksgiving Turkey under Trump’s presidency.

While men kept it formal – with ties and blazers, Trump’s daughters stole the show with their dressing. Ivanka Trump, along with daughter Arabella Kushner, and sister Tiffany chose to wear red for the annual White House ceremony.





Ivanka, who attended the event with her husband, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, and their children, Arabella and Joseph, wore a $2,995 double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana peacoat over a 1,695 dollars floral skirt by the same designer.

Her sister Tiffany, on the other hand, flaunted her toned legs as she donned a burgundy tweed coat and paired it with black pointed stiletto pumps. As for First lady Melania, she paired her brown bold skirt with a turtle neck top and a coat to go over it.