National Thanksgiving Turkey: Ivanka Trump’s fashion steals the show, see pictures

— By Asia News International | Nov 22, 2017 04:07 pm
AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

London: US President Donald Trump was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany as the White House on Tuesday hosted the first National Thanksgiving Turkey under Trump’s presidency.

While men kept it formal – with ties and blazers, Trump’s daughters stole the show with their dressing. Ivanka Trump, along with daughter Arabella Kushner, and sister Tiffany chose to wear red for the annual White House ceremony.

Ivanka Trump pets the turkey, Drumstick, after the turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS


Ivanka Trump (L) hugs her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner before the turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Tiffany Trump (C) pets the turkey, Drumstick, as Ivanka Trump (R) and her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner look on after the turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Ivanka Trump (R) smiles as she sits with her husband and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner (2nd L), their daughter Arabella (L) and son Joseph during the pardoning of Thanksgiving turkey Drumstick. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

Ivanka Trump (L) reacts while holding her daughter Arabella Kushner as the to-be-pardoned Thanksgiving turkey Drumstick. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

Ivanka, who attended the event with her husband, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, and their children, Arabella and Joseph, wore a $2,995 double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana peacoat over a 1,695 dollars floral skirt by the same designer.

Her sister Tiffany, on the other hand, flaunted her toned legs as she donned a burgundy tweed coat and paired it with black pointed stiletto pumps. As for First lady Melania, she paired her brown bold skirt with a turtle neck top and a coat to go over it.

