NASA’s Curiosity rover captures panoramic view of dusty Martian skies

Washington: NASA’s Curiosity rover has beamed back a 360-degree panoramic view of the Martian landscape, revealing reddish-brown skies darkened by a fading global dust storm that has enshrouded the red planet for weeks.

The panorama, captured from Curiosity’s current location on Vera Rubin Ridge, also includes a rare view by the Mast Camera of the rover itself, revealing a thin layer of dust on its deck.

The rover surveyed surroundings after collecting a new rock sample on August 9. Its last two drill attempts were thwarted unexpectedly by hard rocks, NASA said.

Curiosity started using a new drill method earlier this year to work around a mechanical problem.

Testing has shown it to be as effective at drilling rocks as the old method, suggesting the hard rocks would have posed a problem no matter which method was used. There’s no way for Curiosity to find how hard a rock will be before drilling it. For this most recent drilling activity, the rover team made an educated guess.

An extensive ledge on the ridge was thought to include harder rock, able to stand despite wind erosion; a spot below the ledge was thought more likely to have softer, erodible rocks. That strategy seems to have panned out, but questions abound as to why Vera Rubin Ridge exists in the first place. The rover has never encountered a place with variations in colour and texture, according to Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US.