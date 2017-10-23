Narendra Modi congratulates Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for projected election win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after a predicted landslide win in Sunday’s snap general election. “Heartiest greetings to my dear friend Shinzo Abe on his big election win.

Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him,” Modi tweeted. Modi’s remarks came after an exit poll by public broadcaster NHK forecast a decisive win for Abe’s coalition, saying his conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) would take 253 to 300 of Parliament’s 465 seats. The election for the 465 seats were held on Sunday. The official result is expected later on Monday.