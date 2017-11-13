Free Press Journal
Narendra Modi attends opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit

Narendra Modi attends opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit

— By IANS | Nov 13, 2017 09:15 am
(L-R) An ASEAN deleagte, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Myanmar's State Councellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres join hands for the family photo during the 31st Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 13, 2017. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit here.

“Photo session & Handshake by leaders during the Opening Ceremony of the #ASEANSummit in #Manila, #Philippines,” Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan posted on Twitter along with a video in which Modi was seen sharing the stage with world leaders and shaking hands with them.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi interacted with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of this year’s India-ASEAN and East Asia Summits.  Ahead of the summits, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Duterte, and the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

Modi would also speak at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit and attend an Indian community reception to be hosted by the Ambassador of India to the Philippines   This year marks the 25th year of the India-ASEAN dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the ASEAN regional bloc.  The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

