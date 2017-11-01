NAB summons Pak FM, sons for submission of assets details

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday summoned the country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his family members for submission of details of their assets.

The Express Tribune reported quoting Express News that the NAB has issued summons for the finance minister and his wife to submit details of their assets on Thursday, while his sons have been asked to appear on November 6.

Dar, who is currently in London, is also expected to return back to Pakistan on November 2 to appear before an accountability court in connection with a corruption reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, the accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants against Dar after he failed to appear for a hearing in the corruption case against him.

The court also rejected an application seeking Dar’s exemption from appearance in today’s hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until November 2.