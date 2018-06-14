N Korea is no longer a N-threat to US: Trump

Washington :An upbeat President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat to the US following his landmark summit with Kim Jong-un, even though the meeting produced no verifiable proof that Pyongyang will dismantle its nuclear programme.

In a series of tweets, Trump sought to take political credit for the summit but risked undermining the US strategy in the region.

“Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump tweeted as he arrived back in Washington, reports PTI.

Trump also said that his meeting with Kim was an “interesting and very positive experience” and that “North Korea has great potential for the future!”

The two leaders met on Tuesday, signing a joint statement on denuclearisation and reducing tensions.

President Trump said afterwards that sanctions on North Korea would remain in place for now, but would be lifted once “nukes are no longer a factor”.

He also announced an unexpected end to US-South Korea military drills. The move – long demanded by Pyongyang – has been seen as a major concession to North Korea and appeared to take US allies in the region by surprise.

Trump also said in a separate tweet that North Korea is “no longer” the US’ ”biggest and most dangerous problem,” telling Americans and the rest of the world they can “sleep well tonight!”

After returning to the White House, Trump also defended his decision to halt the joint military exercises with South Korea, which he called “war games” — a term used by Pyongyang — arguing on Twitter that the US will “save a fortune.” “There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea,” he maintained.