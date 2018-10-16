Myanmar: three people, including two pilots killed in military fighter jets crash

Yangon: At least three people, including two pilots, were killed in two military fighter jets crash in Minbu township of Myanmar’s Magway region on Tuesday. A female student on the ground died after she was hit by pieces of the jets’ wreckage in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services attributed the incident to bad weather, saying that two out of four jet fighters crashed while returning to Magway Airbase after flight training in the morning. Despite successful landing of the first two fighters amid bad weather condition, the two others failed with one crashing near Sapwet creek bridge, south of Minbu, while the other near a field, 1 km west of Tanatpinsu village.

The pieces of the wreckage of the fighter jet that crashed near Sapwet creek bridge, hit the female high school student who died in a hospital due to injuries. According to an initial report of the Air Force, one fighter jet hit a tower pole and its wing clapped with that of another aircraft, thus crashing together. The local police were investigating the incident.