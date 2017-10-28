Free Press Journal
Myanmar detains foreign journalists for flying drone over parliamentary building

— By Asia News International | Oct 28, 2017 04:15 pm
Yangon [Myanmar]: Myanmar Police has detained a Singaporean and a Malaysian journalist for flying a drone over a parliamentary building in Myanmar capital Nay Pyi Taw.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, police said journalists Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia – both working for Turkey’s state broadcaster, TRT (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation), were detained along with their fixer and driver shortly after they flew a drone near the parliament compound

“They were now facing charges under the import and export law for possessing a drone that imported to the country without permission,” said Sann Aung, a police officer at Zebu Thiri township’s police station.


“Based off the ongoing investigation, they will probably face further charges,” he added.

Police is further investigating the matter.

