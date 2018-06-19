Mutual trust between India, France deepened, says Sushma Swaraj

Paris [France]: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj underscored that the mutual trust between India and France has deepened.

“This year we are celebrating two decades of our strategic ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France in April 2015 and June 2017 and the recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron have boosted our ties. The mutual trust has deepened,” Sushma Swaraj, said while addressing media along with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. Sushma Swaraj, who arrived in Paris on Monday, is on a week-long four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Brussels.

“India is one of our main partners in Asia and we have convinced Madam (EAM Sushma Swaraj) that France will become India’s one of the most important strategic partner in Europe,” Le Drian said. He added the two countries “would like to work together” on the developments in the Korean peninsula, adding “We think that we will be able to pursue our co-operation in the military field as well.” Swaraj has also extended an invitation to Le Drian to visit India at a “mutually convenient time so that dialogues and co-operation keep thriving between the two nations in future.” The two sides held in-depth and constructive discussion on full range of bilateral relationship.

Prior to the joint statement, the visiting External Affairs Minister presided over the renaming ceremony of Indian Cultural Centre in Paris as Vivekananda Centre. She called on President Macron and held a bilateral meeting. Swaraj also met Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Philippe Etienne and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest from a strategic perspective, tweeted the official spokesperson of MEA Raveesh Kumar. Her visit is particularly imperative as this year, India and France complete two decades of their strategic ties.