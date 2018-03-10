Muslims offer prayers in Kandy under Sri Lankan Army protection

Colombo : Sri Lankan troops on Saturday guarded mosques and facilitated Friday prayers as authorities stepped up security in the violence-hit Muslim neighbourhoods in Kandy district after four days of riots that have left at least two people dead.

Several homes, businesses and mosques in the hilly Kandy district have been damaged in anti-Muslim riots, since Monday. The violence erupted after the death of a Buddhist Sinhalese man last week. To rein in communal violence, a state of emergency has been imposed by President Maithripala Sirisena’s government.

A large number of Muslim-owned businesses in the island nation remained shut in protest against attacks by mainly Buddhist Sinhalese, but some shops in the Muslim neighbourhood opened on Friday.

Army personnel and police constables patrolled outside mosques in Kandy where prayers were offered in open grounds in many places because mosques had been burnt or vandalised.

About 3,000 police, 2,500 army personnel and 750 special task forces have been deployed in Kandy to bring the situation under control.

“There were no incidents during the Friday prayers,” a police official said, adding that investigators had stepped up the search for those who took part in the violence.At least 140 people, including the main suspect, have been arrested and brought to Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo.

Authorities have also blocked internet access across the district and disrupted Facebook and messaging platforms after police said they were used to instigate communal violence.

Police said the situation had largely been peaceful during the day, however, curfew would be re-imposed in the district.”The curfew would be re-imposed in the Kandy district, except in the Kandy Municipality areas, from 8 pm today till 5 am tomorrow,” Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

All schools remained close after the communal violence erupted. However, the Central Province Education Ministry on Friday.